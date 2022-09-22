Healthcare Pros
Henrico County prepares for start of early voting

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Nov. 5
early voting starts friday morning
early voting starts friday morning(wwbt)
By Macy Moors
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early voting begins Friday morning across the Commonwealth.

Henrico’s Registrar says this year’s ballot includes Congressional and federal elections and the largest bond referendum.

Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections

“We expect a good turnout, 30-40 percent or higher, over a 45-day period,” Henrico’s Registrar Mark Coakley said.

Coakley says election officials are bracing for confusion as voters head to the polls because voting maps have changed due to redistricting following the census.

“This is the first year we’re in the 1st Congressional District if you’re on the western side of the county. If you’re in the middle or Eastern side, you’re in the 4th Congressional District,” Coakley said.

Voters in Henrico will also consider a $511.4 million bond referendum, which is the largest ever.

Four questions are on the ballot about funding schools, parks and rec, new fire stations and public safety facilities, and stormwater drainage.

“The last time drainage was on the bond referendum was 38 years ago,” Director of Public Works Terrell Hughes said.

Hughes says drainage is a problem the county should address.

“To date, we have just under eight thousand drainage complaints that we’ve logged into our database. So, these are residents experiencing drainage issues, wet backyards - anything related to water. We also have 1,000 homes in the flood plain,” Hughes said.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Nov. 5.

