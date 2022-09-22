Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search

A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A frantic search was underway in the St. Louis area for an extremely rare dog.

KMOV reports that dog owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick up a 115-pound otterhound last month. The dog went missing after they let the animal out in their backyard when they returned home.

The couple said they searched for their otterhound, named Tito, for several weeks. They were also joined by dozens of other dog owners and otterhounds in their search.

Mason Miller gave an update this week saying Tito was found. He thanked the community for the help and said the dog was receiving medical care.

Otterhounds have become a rare breed, with current reports identifying just nearly 600 total worldwide.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
In many cases, police swarmed buildings, classrooms went on lockdown and parents feared the...
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
At around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash on Temple Avenue near the...
Pedestrian killed in early morning Colonial Heights crash identified
Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond.
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Teen dies after being ejected from vehicle in crash
A man plays a slot machine at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Aug. 8, 2022. On...
Execs: US casinos learned some useful lessons from pandemic
Christopher Nicholas Chivily
Virginia man wanted for attempted murder in road rage incident captured in Montana
Fiona aims for Bermuda. (PUERTO RICO NATIONAL POLICE/@CAPTCARLOSBENITEZ&#X2F/INSTAGRAM/GOVERNOR...
Puerto Rico deals with Hurricane Fiona aftermath as Bermuda prepares