Early voting begins Friday

Check the State Board of Elections site for your voting location
Before casting your ballot, check the State Board of Elections website to confirm your early...
Before casting your ballot, check the State Board of Elections website to confirm your early voting location.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early voting for the 2022 election starts Friday, Sept. 23.

Before casting your ballot, check the State Board of Elections website to confirm your early voting location.

How you cast that ballot may vary from location to location this year.

“It might change, or it may look exactly the same, but for the big localities, there’s a new buzzword in town. It’s called ‘ballot-on-demand,’” Keith Balmer, Richmond Office of Elections director, said last week.

Richmond is using a ballot-on-demand system. Election officials will print your ballot when you arrive for early in-person voting to ensure no confusion with the changes.

You will then put that ballot into an Express Vote machine and make your selections digitally. After that, your paper ballot returns to you, and you drop it off at the traditional ballot counter.

What’s On Your Ballot?

Virginia kept all of its 11 Congressional districts following the 2020 U.S. Census, but many boundaries were altered due to demographic shifts.

In Chesterfield and Henrico counties, voters will have bond referendums on the ballot.

Several other localities in the area are voting on school board, town council and board of supervisors seats.

Click/tap here for more information.

