CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield Thursday morning.

Officers are currently working a 3 vehicle crash at Huguenot and Cranbeck. 1 driver has been transported with non life threatening injuries. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @LtDonStory pic.twitter.com/W6y1hVxPDb — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) September 22, 2022

Officers were called to Huguenot and Cranbeck Roads for the report of a crash.

Police said one driver has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.