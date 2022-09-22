Community holds vigil remembering 17-year-old shot, killed in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The community of Henrico came together Wednesday night to remember 17-year-old David ‘Dae Dae’ Dupree, who was tragically shot and killed outside the St. Luke apartment complex on Sunday.

Friends, family and school administrators spoke about how Dupree was always a hard worker and wanted to care for others.

HAPPENING NOW: The community is gathered for a vigil for 17-year-old David “Dae Dae” Dupree who was shot and killed early Sunday outside the St.Luke’s apartment complex in Henrico. pic.twitter.com/OzltV6rCWF — John Hood NBC12 (@JohnHoodTV) September 21, 2022

At Wednesday’s service, many remembered their last conversations with Dupree, including his high school principal Karin Castillo-Rose of Henrico High School.

Castillo-Rose said they spoke on Friday about how Dupree was planning to graduate but had concerns about his grades.

“He looked at me, and he said, ‘mom, I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna do this for my mama,’” Castillo-Rose said.

Dupree had plans after graduating to become a master barber and open a business to help support his family.

His mother, Diamond Wiggins, said the last conversation she had with her son was Sunday morning right before he was gunned down.

“The last thing I said to my son was you better come back,” Wiggins said.

She said her son was headed to a hair store to pick up rubber bands, but he was shot and killed on his way back home.

Wiggins said her family is going through the pain of what they feel is a reoccurring cycle.

“My children are sitting here crying,” Wiggins said. “My daughter just got shot a couple of years ago; she sitting here trying to figure out where her brother at, and how

can I sit here and explain to a 5-year-old that her brother ain’t coming back? That’s wrong!”

An arrest was made in connection to Dupree’s death on Tuesday, but the family said they know more people are involved.

They’re asking whoever it may be to come forward.

“Y’all may have taken him from me for real, but he’s still in my heart because that’s my baby,” Wiggins said. “So, whoever did this, I don’t care who you are but turn yourself in because it is wrong.”

