Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Chesterfield County to privatize recycling

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Starting next year, Chesterfield County will privatize its recycling by moving to a “subscription-based” model.

Chesterfield, along with 12 other localities around central Virginia, has participated in the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority since it started in 1991.

With the current contract set to end next year, the county requested proposals by the CVWMA for a new contract.

“Based on this research, the county requested CVWMA procure a subscription service model program. This service model best aligns with Chesterfield’s longstanding approach to curbside recycling and minimizes the need for local government to play a ‘middleman’ role,” a Chesterfield newsletter said.

Chesterfield said after participating in the procurement process and careful consideration, the county “concluded that citizens can most cost-effectively access curbside recycling through a direct relationship with private haulers.”

Chesterfield’s contract with CVWMA ends July 1, 2023. Residents and businesses can change over to private haulers at any time.

To help with the transition to the private sector, Chesterfield County created a website for citizens to make the change.

Chesterfield will still offer drop-off recycling at its northern and southern convenience centers.

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
In many cases, police swarmed buildings, classrooms went on lockdown and parents feared the...
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
At around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash on Temple Avenue near the...
Pedestrian killed in early morning Colonial Heights crash identified
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond.
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums

Latest News

United States District Court Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond, Va.
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
Richmond police are once again warning about a phone scam targeting the elderly.
Richmond police warn of phone scam targeting elderly
Richmond police warn of phone scam targeting elderly
Richmond police warn of phone scam targeting elderly
Southhampton deputies are investigating a possible homicide after they uncovered the remains of...
News to Know for Sept. 22: Human remains found; Richmond Flying Squirrels; Subscription-based recycling