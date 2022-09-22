Boom truck strikes power lines, closing road in Chesterfield
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says alcohol was a likely factor in an incident on Thursday afternoon in which a boom truck driver struck several power lines.
The incident closed a portion of Research Road.
The crane was sticking out of the vehicle when it hit the lines on Research Road.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
