Boom truck strikes power lines, closing road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says alcohol was a likely factor in an incident on Thursday afternoon in which a boom truck driver struck several power lines.

The incident closed a portion of Research Road.

Here comes the boom! Officer’s are currently working a vehicle crash on research road where a driver operated a vehicle with the boom crane out striking several power lines. Alcohol is believed to be a factor. @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 @CCPDVa @LtDonStory pic.twitter.com/QzTMP820aA — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) September 22, 2022

The crane was sticking out of the vehicle when it hit the lines on Research Road.

Research Rd will be closed between Merchant Dr and Research Ct for an extended period due to power lines down from a MVA. Plan your afternoon travel accordingly. — Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services (@CFEMSPIO) September 22, 2022

No injuries were reported in the incident.

