Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
By Ashley Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 63-year-old woman named Bessie Durham, who worked as a janitor at the Belk department store, was found dead inside the department store’s public bathroom.

Police said Durham was last seen on Thursday by another employee, but her body had not been discovered until Monday night.

For four days, Durham’s body went unnoticed inside a public restroom during a busy shopping weekend.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly with the Columbia Police Department says the family of Durham had not spoken to her for four days and actually went to the station to file a missing person’s report.

“We were with the family taking a missing person’s report, and once we were on scene and did a little investigating, we did discover the person deceased at the Belk,” said Deputy Chief Melron Kelly of Columbia Police Department.

Police are investigating why and how no one noticed Durham, but with the investigation in its early stages, criminal charges could still be a possibility.

“We’re still working with the store to find out what their process is to closing down the store, inspecting the store and things of that nature,” Kelly said.

The deputy chief said they’ll continue to work with the employers and the mall to confirm when Durham was last seen, and they’ll be working with the Lexington County Coroner to determine when exactly she died.

The coroner said there were also no indications of drug use. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

A few people in the area Tuesday afternoon said they’re asking how something like this could happen.

“There are a lot of questions that need to be answered,” said Beverly Stroman, who lives in Columbia.

“You wonder why the customers didn’t see it and report it, but you would think, the employees if she’s still on the clock, would know that and go and check to see where she was,” said Stroman.

“That’s terrible,” said Sherry Wheeler, another Columbia resident.

“I was just there yesterday ... if I’d gone in the restroom, which I usually do a lot, you know, I don’t know, that’s just terrible,” said Wheeler.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
According to police 17-year-old, David Dupree was shot Sunday morning outside of St. Luke’s...
Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim
Anyone who may have already been targeted is asked to call the Virginia EBT Help Desk using the...
State Dept. of Social Services warns of EBT, P-EBT scam
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Juvenile charged in shooting death of Henrico High School student

Latest News

Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children between 6 and 12, and free for children...
“Taste of Old Towne Petersburg” happening this Saturday
A California day care owner is charged with child abuse and accused of grabbing one of the...
Day care owner arrested, accused of grabbing child in her care
FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan....
House to vote on election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Tractor-trailer flies off overpass
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot, lottery officials say