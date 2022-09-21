Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money

The Virginia Department of Transportation is waiting for the final approval of its Electric...
The Virginia Department of Transportation is waiting for the final approval of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan.(Sarah Vogelsong/Virginia Mercury)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of that, $5 billion will go toward the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, the main pipeline for money to be funneled to the states.

To access its share of the NEVI money, Virginia submitted its plans for how it would use the windfall to the Federal Highway Administration last month. Here’s what they say.

Chargers will initially be focused along interstates

The NEVI Program calls for states to initially focus on building public charging stations at least every 50 miles along interstate highways and within one mile of federally designated alternative fuel corridors.

While neighboring states, including Maryland and North Carolina, have identified alternative fuel corridors outside the interstate system, Virginia’s eight existing and proposed corridors all lie along interstates.

As of September, Virginia had 1,139 public charging stations with 3,301 ports across all charging speeds.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
According to police 17-year-old, David Dupree was shot Sunday morning outside of St. Luke’s...
Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Juvenile charged in shooting death of Henrico High School student
Anyone who may have already been targeted is asked to call the Virginia EBT Help Desk using the...
State Dept. of Social Services warns of EBT, P-EBT scam

Latest News

Richmond court records show 25-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford is facing a pair of charges in...
News to Know for Sept. 21: 1 arrested in teen’s murder; Fake school shooter threats; Virginia Center Commons
The incident happened Oct. 1 at Falling Creek Middle School, police said.
Groundbreaking for new Falling Creek Middle School to be held Thursday
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Juvenile charged in shooting death of Henrico High School student
In addition to sharing a Chick-fil-A breakfast with students, these dads helped distribute...
300 dads dine with students at Petersburg elementary school