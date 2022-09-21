Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny, hot and dry AGAIN

Strong Thursday Cold front brings a shower/storm chance
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A couple more days of hot weather ahead before a front brings showers tomorrow and a big cooldown on Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s. Record is 94° set back in 1980.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds possible. Rain totals only around 1/4″ and many areas stay dry. A Breezy evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%) Autumn officially begins at 9:03 p.m.

First Alert: Refreshing fall-like air returns!

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Partly to mostly sunny and breezy for the first full day of Fall! Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful after a very cool start. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated evening shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

First Alert: A yet-to-develop tropical system looks like it will develop and head into the gulf, which could bring us impacts toward NEXT weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
According to police 17-year-old, David Dupree was shot Sunday morning outside of St. Luke’s...
Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Juvenile charged in shooting death of Henrico High School student
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police search for 2 suspects in jewelry theft

Latest News

Forecast: A couple more hot days before a cold front brings showers and a cooldown
Volunteers, organizations are gearing up to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Fiona.
Volunteers, organizations helping Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
Sunshine and warmer temperatures into the weekend.
Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures into the weekend
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and hot
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and hot