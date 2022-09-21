Wednesday Forecast: Sunny, hot and dry AGAIN

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A couple more days of hot weather ahead before a front brings showers tomorrow and a big cooldown on Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s. Record is 94° set back in 1980.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds possible. Rain totals only around 1/4″ and many areas stay dry. A Breezy evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%) Autumn officially begins at 9:03 p.m.

First Alert: Refreshing fall-like air returns!

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Partly to mostly sunny and breezy for the first full day of Fall! Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful after a very cool start. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated evening shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

First Alert: A yet-to-develop tropical system looks like it will develop and head into the gulf, which could bring us impacts toward NEXT weekend.

