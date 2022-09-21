Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

UVA showcases exhibit of portraits of Holsinger Collection of African-Americans in the 19th and 20th century

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A single picture can tell you a thousand words. That’s what the University of Virginia is hoping to do with a new exhibit that features thousands of images of portraits of African-Americans during the time of the Jim Crow era in central Virginia.

The Holsinger Studio Collection is opening at UVA’s Small Special Collections Library Thursday, September 22.

The co-director of the exhibit says these pictures will tell many stories about the people in them.

“We can tell you that life story, and it’s important to be able to talk about people from birth, to service, to marriage, and of course, inevitably to death,” John Edwin Mason said.

Mason says the history of these portraits is local, national, and international.

“When people think of what did African-Americans look like during the Jim Crow era, they’re not going to imagine these fashionable, stylish, prideful, dignified people. They’re not going to imagine. But the other thing is that we know the life stories of almost everybody in the exhibition,” Mason said.

The people in the portraits get to tell their story.

“But this exhibition is about what Black people were doing, despite the oppression, and you come here and you look at these portraits, and you know, they were not defined by their oppression. You know, you could say that these portraits are in fact, maybe even little, little acts of resistance against that oppression where people are saying, ‘This image is who I am,’” Mason said.

The exhibit is open to the public Thursday, and you can visit it through September 2023.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
In many cases, police swarmed buildings, classrooms went on lockdown and parents feared the...
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
Anyone who may have already been targeted is asked to call the Virginia EBT Help Desk using the...
State Dept. of Social Services warns of EBT, P-EBT scam
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Officials identify 2 killed in Lake Chesdin boating accident
Officials identify 2 killed in Lake Chesdin boating accident
Homicide investigation underway after missing woman’s remains found
Homicide investigation underway after missing woman’s remains found
The Flying Squirrels clinched the half-title for the first time in eight years.
Richmond Flying Squirrels gear up for nearly sold-out playoff game
At around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash on Temple Avenue near the...
Pedestrian killed in early morning Colonial Heights crash identified
Richmond police are once again warning about a phone scam targeting the elderly.
Richmond police warn of phone scam targeting elderly