Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Two bodies found decomposing inside Rhode Island home

Crews wore hazmat suits with oxygen masks to go in and out of the home to recover the bodies.
Crews wore hazmat suits with oxygen masks to go in and out of the home to recover the bodies.(WJAR via CNN Newsource)
By Joanna Bouras
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) – A man and woman were found badly decomposed in a house in Woonsocket, Rhode Island this week.

Crews wore hazmat suits with oxygen masks to go in and out of the home to recover the bodies.

Officials said the woman found was former mayor Susan Menard. They have not yet been able to identify the man.

A neighbor said he hadn’t seen Menard or her boyfriend in a couple of weeks and noticed a strong smell coming from the home, so he called police who found the bodies.

Authorities are still investigating but say there’s no sign of anything criminal.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Anyone who may have already been targeted is asked to call the Virginia EBT Help Desk using the...
State Dept. of Social Services warns of EBT, P-EBT scam
According to police 17-year-old, David Dupree was shot Sunday morning outside of St. Luke’s...
Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim
In many cases, police swarmed buildings, classrooms went on lockdown and parents feared the...
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools

Latest News

Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond.
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums
A man was arrested in Ohio after police say he threw Drano bombs at his ex-girlfriend's house.
Man threw ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home, police say
Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
Fed attacks inflation with another big rate hike and expects more
This composite image provided by NASA on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, shows three side-by-side...
Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope