Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

“Taste of Old Towne Petersburg” happening this Saturday

Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children between 6 and 12, and free for children...
Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children between 6 and 12, and free for children under 5.(City of Petersburg)
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A delicious event is taking over Petersburg this Saturday!

The “Taste of Old Towne Petersburg” will happen Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s a list of the participating restaurants:

  • Alibi, 305 N. Sycamore St.
  • Boppers Malt Shop, 414, Sycamore St.
  • Restored Cup, 105 W. Bank St.
  • Ta Bon Fry & Southern Eats, 404 N. Sycamore St.
  • Longstreet’s, 302 N. Sycamore St.
  • Wabi-Sabi, 29 Bollingbrook St.
  • Maria’s, 21 W. Old St.
  • The Brickhouse Run, 407-409 Cockade Aly.
  • Shut Yo Mouf, 424 N. Market St.
  • Cockade City Bistro & Beer Garden, 309 N. Sycamore St.
  • Beaunuts, 404 N. Sycamore St.
  • Ernestine’s Table, 509 Halifax St.
  • Local Vibe Cafe, 414 N. Market St.
  • Appomattox Event Center, 9 W. Old St.
  • Petersburg Area Art League, 7 E. Old St.

Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children between 6 and 12, and free for children under 5.

City officials urge guests to go to the Main Street Petersburg information tent located at the corner of Bank and North Sycamore Streets to pick up wristbands and passports. Wristbands will serve as an admission ticket to participate.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
According to police 17-year-old, David Dupree was shot Sunday morning outside of St. Luke’s...
Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim
Anyone who may have already been targeted is asked to call the Virginia EBT Help Desk using the...
State Dept. of Social Services warns of EBT, P-EBT scam
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Juvenile charged in shooting death of Henrico High School student

Latest News

In addition to sharing a Chick-fil-A breakfast with students, these dads helped distribute...
300 dads dine with students at Petersburg elementary school
Virginia Pridefest this Saturday at Brown's Island
Virginia Pridefest this Saturday at Brown's Island
Taste Test Tuesday: Cooper's Tavern and Taproom
Taste Test Tuesday: Cooper's Tavern and Taproom
Sportable Tailgate begins Thursday
Sportable Tailgates begin Thursday