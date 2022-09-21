“Taste of Old Towne Petersburg” happening this Saturday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A delicious event is taking over Petersburg this Saturday!

The “Taste of Old Towne Petersburg” will happen Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s a list of the participating restaurants:

Alibi, 305 N. Sycamore St.

Boppers Malt Shop, 414, Sycamore St.

Restored Cup, 105 W. Bank St.

Ta Bon Fry & Southern Eats, 404 N. Sycamore St.

Longstreet’s, 302 N. Sycamore St.

Wabi-Sabi, 29 Bollingbrook St.

Maria’s, 21 W. Old St.

The Brickhouse Run, 407-409 Cockade Aly.

Shut Yo Mouf, 424 N. Market St.

Cockade City Bistro & Beer Garden, 309 N. Sycamore St.

Beaunuts, 404 N. Sycamore St.

Ernestine’s Table, 509 Halifax St.

Local Vibe Cafe, 414 N. Market St.

Appomattox Event Center, 9 W. Old St.

Petersburg Area Art League, 7 E. Old St.

Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children between 6 and 12, and free for children under 5.

City officials urge guests to go to the Main Street Petersburg information tent located at the corner of Bank and North Sycamore Streets to pick up wristbands and passports. Wristbands will serve as an admission ticket to participate.

