SpongeBob shorts, socks lead to arrest of serial burglar, police say

The Tulsa Police Department said officers arrested Edward Price, AKA “Smacc Man,” at his...
The Tulsa Police Department said officers arrested Edward Price, AKA “Smacc Man,” at his apartment complex for multiple burglaries.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Tulsa say a pair of SpongeBob-themed shorts and socks helped them catch a serial burglar.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers arrested Edward Price, AKA “Smacc Man,” on Sept. 16 at his apartment complex for multiple burglaries.

Police said they received reports of five different burglaries at the complex between July and this month. The burglaries were all similar in nature, with a front door kicked in and stolen items including electronics and guns.

In a few of the burglaries, the suspect was seen wearing SpongeBob-themed shorts and SpongeBob-themed socks.

While serving a search warrant at Price’s apartment, officers found the SpongeBob clothing items inside the dryer.

Officers also recovered multiple televisions, phones, iPads, tablets, guns, ammunition, internet routers, and other electronics from the apartment where Price was staying. Many of the stolen items have been returned to their owners.

Price is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of a firearm. Police said Price is a formerly convicted felon.

“FYI, the suspect’s apartment was not located in a pineapple under the sea,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

