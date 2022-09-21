Richmond police warn of phone scam targeting elderly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are once again warning about a phone scam targeting the elderly.

RPD said the scammer pretends to be with the Richmond Police Department and tries to solicit money for the families of victims who have been killed.

“It’s important that the community understands that the Richmond Police Department does not solicit funds from residents via phone or other methods,” RPD said.

Police said scammers continue to target vulnerable residents, such as the elderly, but anyone can be a victim.

“If residents receive a call that seems suspicious, RPD reminds everyone that it is okay to hang up and call the agency to verify the would be caller’s identity. Protect yourself and never provide banking information or log-in information of your accounts to unknown individuals,” police said.

To report a scam incident, call the non-emergency line at 804-646-5100.

