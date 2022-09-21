Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond police warn of phone scam targeting elderly

Richmond police are once again warning about a phone scam targeting the elderly.
Richmond police are once again warning about a phone scam targeting the elderly.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are once again warning about a phone scam targeting the elderly.

RPD said the scammer pretends to be with the Richmond Police Department and tries to solicit money for the families of victims who have been killed.

“It’s important that the community understands that the Richmond Police Department does not solicit funds from residents via phone or other methods,” RPD said.

Police said scammers continue to target vulnerable residents, such as the elderly, but anyone can be a victim.

“If residents receive a call that seems suspicious, RPD reminds everyone that it is okay to hang up and call the agency to verify the would be caller’s identity. Protect yourself and never provide banking information or log-in information of your accounts to unknown individuals,” police said.

To report a scam incident, call the non-emergency line at 804-646-5100.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
In many cases, police swarmed buildings, classrooms went on lockdown and parents feared the...
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
Anyone who may have already been targeted is asked to call the Virginia EBT Help Desk using the...
State Dept. of Social Services warns of EBT, P-EBT scam
According to police 17-year-old, David Dupree was shot Sunday morning outside of St. Luke’s...
Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim

Latest News

At around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash on Temple Avenue near the...
Pedestrian killed in early morning Colonial Heights crash identified
Drilling drywall and learning how to wire electric cables are all part of Henrico County Public...
Henrico students renovating Regency Square into classrooms
Starting next year, Chesterfield County will privatize its recycling by moving to a...
Chesterfield County to privatize recycling
1 arrested in Richmond teen murder case, gunman still at-large
1 arrested in Richmond teen murder case, gunman still at-large