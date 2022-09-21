Healthcare Pros
Richmond Flying Squirrels gear up for nearly sold-out playoff game

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are in the playoffs for the first time in eight years!
By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are in the playoffs for the first time in eight years! That’s not all they’re celebrating, though.

The team recently broke a record for fan attendance, and they’re excited about plans for a new stadium.

Even after a loss in Erie, Pennsylvania, Game 2 on Thursday night is almost completely sold out.

“It’s not only an exciting playoff game; it’s do or die. It’s either win or go home,” Todd “Parney” Parnell said.

On Thursday night, everything is on the line for the Flying Squirrels.

“In 33 years, this is my favorite team that we’ve had to deal with,” Parney said. “We’re excited for them to be able to play for a championship. We’ve never won a championship here with Richmond.”

Field-level tickets are already sold out. General admission tickets are still up for grabs, but only a couple dozen are left.

“We’re not in the baseball business. We’re not in the entertainment business. We’re in the memory-making business,” Parney said. “I think we make memories as good as anybody does in the entire country.”

The Squirrels are also celebrating a huge milestone. This year, they hosted over 406,000 fans. That is the most in Double-A, breaking a franchise record!

Plus, Richmond is moving ahead with a new ballpark for the Squirrels for the 2025 season.

“It’s really special, and then for the players to be doing it on the field...It’s almost like all of this stuff is in sync in a way,” Parney said. “I do believe we’re going to win the championship because all of this seems like it’s meant to be.”

Ray Edwards may be the biggest Flying Squirrels fan you’ll ever meet. He has a whole collection of autographed helmets, pictures, programs, and baseballs.

“This is what I’m more proud of than anything,” he said.

He considers the team his family.

“I tell the story of five years ago I had a tragedy. I lost my son and my wife, and the Squirrels were the first ones I ever heard from, so it’s a family. I like that,” he said.

Edwards says he has looked forward to a postseason run for years and thinks the team has what it takes to bring a championship trophy home to Richmond.

“Now, we’re gonna get a new ballpark and winning a championship would be just icing on the cake for the year,” he said. “This team can win it.”

Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday.

One of the most popular Squirrels players, Frankie Tostado, has been in Arizona recovering from an injury but will be back in town, hanging out with the team, and signing autographs from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

The first pitch is at 6:35.

