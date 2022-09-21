Pedestrian killed in early morning Colonial Heights crash

OOLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Colonial Heights Wednesday.

At around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash on Temple Avenue near the intersection of Conduit Road.

Officals say that a vehicle traveling east on Temple Avenue struck a pedestrian in the roadway near the intersection. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Temple Avenue from Conduit Road to Southpark Boulevard will be closed for traffic in both directions while investigators are on scene.

