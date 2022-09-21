Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Pedestrian killed in early morning Colonial Heights crash identified

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Colonial Heights Wednesday.

At around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash on Temple Avenue near the intersection of Conduit Road.

Officials say that a vehicle traveling east on Temple Avenue struck a pedestrian in the roadway near the intersection. The pedestrian, identified as 42-year-old Iris Lydia Rosario, died at the scene.

Temple Avenue from Conduit Road to Southpark Boulevard was closed for traffic in both directions while investigators were on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Morgan Davis at 804-520-9300.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Anyone who may have already been targeted is asked to call the Virginia EBT Help Desk using the...
State Dept. of Social Services warns of EBT, P-EBT scam
According to police 17-year-old, David Dupree was shot Sunday morning outside of St. Luke’s...
Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim
In many cases, police swarmed buildings, classrooms went on lockdown and parents feared the...
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools

Latest News

Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond.
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums
Karen Ryan, 65, was initially reported missing in late May by her family.
Homicide investigation underway after missing woman’s remains found
Police say the crash happened on Woodlake Village located at Village Square.
1 person injured in Chesterfield two-vehicle crash
40th Anniversary Exhibit at Black History Museum
40th Anniversary Exhibt at Black History Museum