Pedestrian killed in early morning Colonial Heights crash identified

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Colonial Heights Wednesday.

At around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash on Temple Avenue near the intersection of Conduit Road.

Officials say that a vehicle traveling east on Temple Avenue struck a pedestrian in the roadway near the intersection. The pedestrian, identified as 42-year-old Iris Lydia Rosario, died at the scene.

Temple Avenue from Conduit Road to Southpark Boulevard was closed for traffic in both directions while investigators were on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Morgan Davis at 804-520-9300.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.