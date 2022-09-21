Officials identify 2 killed in Lake Chesdin boating accident

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews found two people dead and rescued two others after a tragic boating accident Saturday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says it was notified about a boating incident on the Dinwiddie side of Lake Chesdin just before 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

According to officials, a boat and jet ski collided with each other, but the cause of the crash is still unknown. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says the drivers and operators of each vessel were ejected into the water.

Rescue crews later recovered the bodies, and both individuals were confirmed dead. The DWR identified the victims as Kenneth Ellett, 33, of Petersburg, and Johnthan Jackson, 25, of Richmond, and says the two were brothers.

Two people on the other boat were rescued by good samaritans nearby.

DWR says the two people who survived were wearing lifejackets. The two that died were not.

