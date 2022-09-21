News to Know for Sept. 21: 1 arrested in teen’s murder; Fake school shooter threats; Virginia Center Commons

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

1 Man arrested in Connection to Shooting Death of Teen

A man is now in police custody in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey last week.

Court documents say 25-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford was driving the BMW used in the drive-by shooting last Monday where Humphrey was caught in the crossfire.

Police do not believe he was the one who actually pulled the trigger.

Officers are still searching for more suspects in the case.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Coley-Pettiford is due in court Oct. 11.

Central Virginia Organizations Helping with Hurricane Fiona Relief Efforts

Volunteers are gearing up to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona caused devastating damage and flooding to the island.

As Hurricane Fiona strengthens in size and heads towards Bermuda, volunteers and organizations are gearing up to help people impacted by the storm.

On Tuesday afternoon, the founders of Virginia-based Mercy Chefs traveled down to the U.S. Territory to start setting up their plan on the ground near Dorado in the northern part of the island.

Megan LeBlanc, director of communications for Mercy Chefs, said the plan for the team of volunteers is to start serving hot meals on Wednesday and to identify the areas with the greatest need.

The Virginia Red Cross said a volunteer from Williamsburg will be leaving for Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning to help with relief efforts.

God’s Pit Crew in Danville also tells NBC12 they are communicating with their partners on the island to assess the current needs.

Alarming Wave of False School Shooter Threats Across Virginia

It's been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters.

Frightening moments at multiple schools in Virginia as they deal with false reports of active shooters.

Each time, officers rushed to those schools and found no sign of a threat.

Police say the wave of false alarms may be part of an extremely dangerous trend called “swatting.” That’s when people call 911 to report a fake crime in order to create a large police presence.

The state is set to launch two new initiatives in November to help schools respond to active shooter calls, even the fake ones.

It involves a new standard protocol to streamline how schools deal with threats.

Stores Forced to Move as Remainder of Virginia Center Commons Closes

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reached out to 12 On Your Side after learning the remainder of the mall be closing on Oct. 31.

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reached out to 12 On Your Side after learning the remainder of the mall will be closing for good. However, she signed a year-long lease just three months ago.

Mia Canada of Mi Angel Palace is now searching for a new location and says she’s not the only one.

She spent three years in a shopping center near Jahnke road but had to move so the property could be torn down. on June 1st, Mi Angel Palace signed a lease with Virginia Center Commons.

Canada says moving to VCC has been hard on the business, most days there is barely any traffic. They were initially drawn in by plans for the future of the area in Glen Allen.

Mall management confirmed that VCC is closing Oct. 31 as multi-million dollar development continues.

Part of the mall is already being transformed into a sports and convocation center - crews started demolition in 2021.

Another Hot, Sunny Day!

A couple more days of hot weather are ahead before a front brings showers tomorrow and a big cooldown on Friday.

Highs will be in the low 90s.

