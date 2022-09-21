Healthcare Pros
Juvenile charged in shooting death of Henrico High School student

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead on Sunday.

Officials say it happened at St. Luke Apartments located on E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 18.

There, police say they found 17-year-old David Dupree with a gunshot wound. Henrico Police, Fire, and EMS administered aid and transported Dupree to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

On Sept. 20, police arrested a juvenile boy in connection to the homicide. Police said he faces a petition of 2nd-degree murder. He was taken to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home.

Henrico County Public Schools have confirmed that Dupree was a student at Henrico High School.

Principal Karin Castillo-Rose released a statement to families:

Understandably, the death of a classmate is traumatic for our students and faculty. I am asking parents and guardians to talk to their children in a manner they deem appropriate.

School-based mental health staff will be available for students at the school throughout the week.

David’s family is planning a prayer vigil at St. Luke Apartments on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

People are asked to wear red and green and bring candles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

