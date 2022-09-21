Healthcare Pros
Homicide investigation underway after missing woman’s remains found

Karen Ryan, 65, was initially reported missing in late May by her family.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after finding the remains of a missing Mechanicsville woman.

Karen Ryan, 65, was initially reported missing this past spring by her family.

She was last seen on May 25. The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said the last time anyone spoke to her was by phone on May 26. Ryan’s family reported her missing two days later.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says human remains were located on June 21. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner recently confirmed that the remains were those of Ryan.

There’s currently no information on how Ryan died.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective B. Grizzard at 757-653-2100 or the Franklin/Southampton Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.

