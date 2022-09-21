Groundbreaking for new Falling Creek Middle School to be held Thursday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield School and community leaders will break ground on a new middle school on Wednesday.

The ceremony for the groundbreaking of Falling Creek Middle School is set for 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

The new building - which is on the same site as the current school will accommodate up to 1,800 students.

The school is expected to open in 2024.

