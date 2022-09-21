Groundbreaking for new Falling Creek Middle School to be held Thursday
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield School and community leaders will break ground on a new middle school on Wednesday.
The ceremony for the groundbreaking of Falling Creek Middle School is set for 11 a.m. and is open to the public.
The new building - which is on the same site as the current school will accommodate up to 1,800 students.
The school is expected to open in 2024.
