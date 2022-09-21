Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Groundbreaking for new Falling Creek Middle School to be held Thursday

The incident happened Oct. 1 at Falling Creek Middle School, police said.
The incident happened Oct. 1 at Falling Creek Middle School, police said.(Source: NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield School and community leaders will break ground on a new middle school on Wednesday.

The ceremony for the groundbreaking of Falling Creek Middle School is set for 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

The new building - which is on the same site as the current school will accommodate up to 1,800 students.

The school is expected to open in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
According to police 17-year-old, David Dupree was shot Sunday morning outside of St. Luke’s...
Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Juvenile charged in shooting death of Henrico High School student
Anyone who may have already been targeted is asked to call the Virginia EBT Help Desk using the...
State Dept. of Social Services warns of EBT, P-EBT scam

Latest News

Richmond court records show 25-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford is facing a pair of charges in...
News to Know for Sept. 21: 1 arrested in teen’s murder; Fake school shooter threats; Virginia Center Commons
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Juvenile charged in shooting death of Henrico High School student
In addition to sharing a Chick-fil-A breakfast with students, these dads helped distribute...
300 dads dine with students at Petersburg elementary school
Richmond court records show 25-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford is facing a pair of charges in...
‘The wheel of justice is starting to turn’: 1 arrested in Richmond teen murder case, gunman still at-large