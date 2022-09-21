Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond. About two weeks ago, a sign went up at the location, at North Davis and Broad Street.

The concern is that it’s across the street from two museums: The Children’s Museum of Richmond and The Science Museum of Virginia.

“I know that we have a lot of kids here you know like up and down so I’m not really sure what their hours are going to be. I’m not sure if it’s going to work out,” said Samantha Paul, who lives in the area.

Paul says she’s not against the idea, but wonders if the business will ultimately survive.

“But of course people are going to have their questions and kind of be a little bit Leary and weary in regards to going there so I’m also not sure what kind of traffic it’s going to bring in as well,” said Paul.

Both museums released a joint statement saying they’re seeking more information, but adding “this retailer in this location does not feel the spirit of the Pulse Corridor Plan or the Richmond 300 Plan.”

A number of people we spoke with in the area are in favor of the store or don’t care.

“My thought is it wouldn’t be a good idea,” said Earl Braxton, who lives nearby.

Most did not want to go on camera but did note that you have to be of a certain age to enter an adult store anyway.

The city says Hustler Hollywood is moving forward with permit approvals. A description of the business, in those permits, says it will have about 1,000 square feet of retail space. Because they won’t sell adult books, magazines or DVDs, it’s not considered an adult bookstore, and the city says the company didn’t need to seek any special approvals.

“From the moment we found out along with the public via the sign, my office has been communicating with residents, neighborhood stakeholders, and City departments to understand the relevant local laws and regulations and how they apply in this instance, as well as to ensure that they are being applied fairly and with all necessary due diligence. As those questions are looked into, we have also reached out directly to the applicant to both loop them in to those questions and connect them with the neighboring stakeholders,” said City Councilor Katherine Jordan in a statement to NBC12.

NBC12 did reach out to hustler Hollywood about the concerns and we’ve not heard back. Permit work is still being done on the building.

Here’s the full statement from the museums: We just learned that a Hustler Hollywood sign has been placed on a building across from the Children’s Museum of Richmond and the Science Museum of Virginia. We are working to learn more and do not have any additional information at this time. That said, this retailer in this location does not feel in the spirit of the Pulse Corridor Plan or the Richmond 300 plan, which seeks to find the highest and best use for development in this area, particularly adjacent to two community institutions that serve hundreds of thousands of families and children each year.

- Danielle Ripperton, Executive Director, Children’s Museum of Richmond

- Richard Conti, Chief Wonder Officer, Science Museum of Virginia

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.