Chesterfield County to privatize recycling

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Starting next year, Chesterfield County will privatize its recycling by moving to a “subscription-based” model.

Chesterfield, along with 12 other localities around central Virginia, has participated in the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority since it started in 1991.

With the current contract set to end next year, the county requested proposals by the CVWMA for a new contract.

“Based on this research, the county requested CVWMA procure a subscription service model program. This service model best aligns with Chesterfield’s longstanding approach to curbside recycling and minimizes the need for local government to play a ‘middleman’ role,” a Chesterfield newsletter said.

Chesterfield said after participating in the procurement process and careful consideration, the county “concluded that citizens can most cost-effectively access curbside recycling through a direct relationship with private haulers.”

Chesterfield’s contract with CVWMA ends July 1, 2023. Residents and businesses can change over to private haulers at any time.

To help with the transition to the private sector, Chesterfield County created a website for citizens to make the change.

Chesterfield will still offer drop-off recycling at its northern and southern convenience centers.

For additional information, click here.

