Black History Museum seeks input on future of city’s confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia wants your input about the future of Richmond’s confederate monuments.

The museum has opened up a survey to gather feedback.

Last year, the city and state donated nine of the monuments to the museum - including all five that once stood on Monument Avenue.

The museum is partnering with The Valentine on the project - that’s where the Jefferson Davis statue is currently on display.

