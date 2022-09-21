7th annual Richmond Cattle Baron’s Ball returns Oct. 15

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond area’s biggest country-western fundraiser is returning to Keystone Acres on Saturday, Oct. 15.

This year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball - hosted by the NBC12 morning team - includes live music from Nashville recording artist Jon Langston, dancing, gourmet cuisine and cocktails by Mosaic Catering and Events, and auctions.

There is also a car raffle from the event’s presenting sponsor Haley Automotive Group.

“We are very grateful for the support of our sponsors, the community, and attendees who continue to make the Cattle Baron’s Ball the best charity event in Richmond,” said Danette Hodges, American Cancer Society Director of Development. “Under the leadership of our event chairs Harry and Julie Carrion, we were able to make a significant positive impact on the fight against cancer.”

While this year’s event is sold out, the community can still get involved in several ways to help the American Cancer Society:

Sponsors of this year’s event include Haley Automotive Group, Estes-Express, Fitzgerald Financial Group, George and Susan Poulos, Levco Management, Northwestern Mutual Virginia, Truist, MOC Mid-Atlantic, and dozens of table sponsors and individuals who purchased tickets to attend the event.

Money raised at the event supports the American Cancer Society’s mission to save, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Visit richmondcattlebaronsball.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.