Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

7th annual Richmond Cattle Baron’s Ball returns Oct. 15

Event is expected to raise more than $1 million to support the American Cancer Society
The Cattle Baron's Ball is returning in October. This year's event is sold out, but the...
The Cattle Baron's Ball is returning in October. This year's event is sold out, but the community can still help raise funds for the American Cancer Society.(Photo by Tim Wilson)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond area’s biggest country-western fundraiser is returning to Keystone Acres on Saturday, Oct. 15.

This year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball - hosted by the NBC12 morning team - includes live music from Nashville recording artist Jon Langston, dancing, gourmet cuisine and cocktails by Mosaic Catering and Events, and auctions.

There is also a car raffle from the event’s presenting sponsor Haley Automotive Group.

“We are very grateful for the support of our sponsors, the community, and attendees who continue to make the Cattle Baron’s Ball the best charity event in Richmond,” said Danette Hodges, American Cancer Society Director of Development. “Under the leadership of our event chairs Harry and Julie Carrion, we were able to make a significant positive impact on the fight against cancer.”

While this year’s event is sold out, the community can still get involved in several ways to help the American Cancer Society:

Sponsors of this year’s event include Haley Automotive Group, Estes-Express, Fitzgerald Financial Group, George and Susan Poulos, Levco Management, Northwestern Mutual Virginia, Truist, MOC Mid-Atlantic, and dozens of table sponsors and individuals who purchased tickets to attend the event.

Money raised at the event supports the American Cancer Society’s mission to save, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Visit richmondcattlebaronsball.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner at Virginia Center Commons reaches out to 12 On Your Side after learning the...
‘We don’t know where to go’: Stores still in Virginia Center Commons forced to move, told mall will close Oct. 31
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
In many cases, police swarmed buildings, classrooms went on lockdown and parents feared the...
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
Anyone who may have already been targeted is asked to call the Virginia EBT Help Desk using the...
State Dept. of Social Services warns of EBT, P-EBT scam
According to police 17-year-old, David Dupree was shot Sunday morning outside of St. Luke’s...
Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim

Latest News

40th Anniversary Exhibit at Black History Museum
40th Anniversary Exhibt at Black History Museum
Talking with "The West End Mom"
Talking with "The West End Mom"
Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children between 6 and 12, and free for children...
“Taste of Old Towne Petersburg” happening this Saturday
In addition to sharing a Chick-fil-A breakfast with students, these dads helped distribute...
300 dads dine with students at Petersburg elementary school