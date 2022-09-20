Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and hot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have a stretch of hot weather ahead the next few days, then a chance of showers ushers in fall weather at the end of the week.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, high around 90°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. HOT and a little humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. Record High is 94° which isn’t out of the question.

Thursday: Turning mostly cloudy. Scattered showers during the afternoon. Rain totals only around 1/4″. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%) Autumn officially arrives at 9:03 pm.

First Alert: Refreshing fall-like air returns!

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Partly to mostly sunny for the first FULL DAY of Fall and it will feel like it! Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant after a very cool start.. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s. Slight chance of an evening shower

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.