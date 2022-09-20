State Dept. of Social Services warns of EBT, P-EBT scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The State Department of Social Services is issuing a warning for EBT or P-EBT recipients.

Scammers are targeting individuals who receive these benefits.

[1/2] Please be aware that there is a phishing scam attempt circulating and P-EBT recipients are being asked to call or text a phony 1-866 number ending in 0486 from “VA EBT”. Please DO NOT RESPOND to or engage with any unsolicited phone number asking for your card number or PIN. pic.twitter.com/9c44Sa1e5K — VA Social Services (@VDSS) September 19, 2022

The Dept. of Social Services says people will get text messages telling them to call or text a number that begins with “866″ and ends with “0486.” Once you do, they ask for your card number and pin so they can swipe all your benefits.

Social Services is advising you not to call the number.

Anyone who may have already been targeted is asked to call the Virginia EBT Help Desk using the number 1-866-281-2448.

