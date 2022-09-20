Healthcare Pros
State Dept. of Social Services warns of EBT, P-EBT scam

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The State Department of Social Services is issuing a warning for EBT or P-EBT recipients.

Scammers are targeting individuals who receive these benefits.

The Dept. of Social Services says people will get text messages telling them to call or text a number that begins with “866″ and ends with “0486.” Once you do, they ask for your card number and pin so they can swipe all your benefits.

Social Services is advising you not to call the number.

Anyone who may have already been targeted is asked to call the Virginia EBT Help Desk using the number 1-866-281-2448.

