Sen. Warner discusses his Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner says he is excited about his Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act passing the Senate.

The bill aims to free divorced spouses from paying off student loan debt they share.

Victims who are escaping from abusive marriages will also no longer be responsible for student debt belonging to their abuser.

“This is long overdue,” Sen. Warner said Tuesday, September 20. “It shouldn’t have taken this long, but it is a small piece of relief.”

The House is expected to vote on the bill later this week.

