Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

School bus driver accused of DUI with 40 children on board

Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board
By Javon Williams, Zach Shrivers, Margo Gray and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama bus driver was arrested on dozens of counts of reckless endangerment after investigators say she was driving under the influence while taking 40 students to school.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call Friday morning about a school bus driver, identifed as 58-year-old Rhonda Barksdale, driving erratically. Before deputies arrived, a concerned motorist, a mother taking her own kids to school, pulled in front of the bus to force it to stop.

Oliver said the concerned mother boarded the bus, thinking Barksdale was having a medical emergency, but discovered something else was wrong.

Rhonda Barksdale, a 58-year-old school bus driver, is charged with driving under the influence...
Rhonda Barksdale, a 58-year-old school bus driver, is charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment.(FCSO)

The mother told WAFF that Barksdale’s speech was slurred and the kids on the bus were terrified.

Investigators gave Barksdale a field sobriety test, which Oliver said she failed.

Barksdale was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment, one count for each of the students on board the bus.

Oliver said the students were on their way to Tharptown Elementary and High Schools. None of them were injured.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton issued the following statement concerning the arrest:

“I am very thankful that no student or person was injured today. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation and privacy rights, I will not be able to make any further comments.”

Oliver said they are awaiting blood test results on Barksdale.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Route 288 just past the...
19-year-old dies after being ejected from vehicle on Route 288
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Henrico High School student killed in shooting
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
Kitchen workers prepare pizzas for carry out orders at a Richmond restaurant. (Parker...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
The search continues for whoever shot and killed a teenager in Henrico Sunday morning.
News to Know for Sept. 19: Teen killed; Queen Elizabeth; Tax rebates

Latest News

A judge rules the mother of an 18-year-old killed by state police can sue the officers involved.
News to Know for Sept. 20: Xzavier Hill; Dominion Energy bills; Transgender policy
It will be months, if not longer, before meaningful electricity, gas and running water are...
Conditions in Ukraine city remain dire despite liberation from Russians
Much of Puerto Rico is without power, as it continues to deal with torrential rain and...
Consumer Watch: How to help Hurricane Fiona victims
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
Mother of Xzavier Hill can sue state troopers in 2021 fatal shooting courts say