Police search for 2 suspects in jewelry theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police need the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a jewelry theft last week.

Police say on Sept. 16, at around 1:30 p.m. a man and a woman entered a business located in the 1300 block of East Cary Street and stole several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store.

The woman is described as 5′7″, weighing around 180 pounds, last seen wearing a black shirt, white pants, black sandals, and carrying a black shoulder bag.

The man is described as 5′7″, weighing about 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

