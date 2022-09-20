Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

News to Know for Sept. 20: Xzavier Hill; Dominion Energy bills; Transgender policy

A judge rules the mother of an 18-year-old killed by state police can sue the officers involved.
A judge rules the mother of an 18-year-old killed by state police can sue the officers involved.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday:

Judge: Troopers Can Be Sued Over 2021 Deadly Shooting of Xzavier Hill

A judge rules the mother of an 18-year-old killed by state police can sue the officers involved.

Xzavier Hill was killed in January 2021. He led troopers on a chase before crashing on I-64 in Goochland. Police say he showed a gun and refused orders to stop reaching for it before they shot him.

Latoya Benton, Xzavier’s mother says she believes the officers were never held accountable.

Benton was blocked from suing VSP as a whole because of sovereign immunity, but a new ruling says she can sue the officers individually.

Benton is seeking $60 million in damages, a pre-trial conference is set for Oct. 18.

Power Bills Will Increase for Dominion Energy Customers

Dominion customers will see their electric bills go up by an average of $15 per month.

The company is blaming the increase on a few factors including the rise in natural gas prices made worse by the war in Ukraine.

The state approved the rate increase for the next three years.

Dominion does have programs available for anyone who made need help covering that cost.

Backlash Over New Restrictions on Transgender Students

Legal challenges could start to take shape this week over Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new policies that restrict the rights of transgender students at school.

On Friday, the governor’s administration announced that school divisions will be required to restrict which bathrooms transgender students may use and what pronouns they may be called.

Governor Youngkin has given school divisions 30 days to adopt his new policy, but legal experts say they expect that the restrictions could be challenged in court before then.

Hanover Prosecutors Could Charge Man With Killing Unborn Baby

Emmanuel Dewayne Coble
Emmanuel Dewayne Coble(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

The navy officer accused of killing a pregnant woman and leaving her body in Hanover could face a new charge.

Hanover prosecutors say they plan to charge Emmanuel Coble with killing Raquiah King’s unborn baby. Coble is already charged with first-degree murder in King’s death.

Prosecutors say the motive was King’s refusal to get an abortion.

Her body was found near Winns Church and Greenwood Roads in July.

The Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office tells the Daily Press it plans to indict Coble on a fetal homicide charge following a hearing in December.

Get Excited Henrico Residents!

The walls are going up on Henrico’s new Sports and Event Center at Virginia Center Commons.

County leaders gave an update on the construction process and a glimpse at the new facility.

The $50 million project includes more than 115,000 square feet of space for 12 basketball courts and an arena with stadium seating.

Officials expect to have the center finished in 2023, with events starting in 2024.

Sunny & Hot

We have a stretch of hot weather ahead the next few days, then a chance of showers ushers in fall weather at the end of the week.

Today will have lows in the low 60s and highs around 90.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Route 288 just past the...
19-year-old dies after being ejected from vehicle on Route 288
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Henrico High School student killed in shooting
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
Kitchen workers prepare pizzas for carry out orders at a Richmond restaurant. (Parker...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
The search continues for whoever shot and killed a teenager in Henrico Sunday morning.
News to Know for Sept. 19: Teen killed; Queen Elizabeth; Tax rebates

Latest News

Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
Mother of Xzavier Hill can sue state troopers in 2021 fatal shooting courts say
Gov. Youngkin addresses his changes to transgender student rights in schools
Gov. Youngkin addresses his changes to transgender student rights in schools
According to court documents, Hill’s mother can not sue state police because of sovereign...
Mother of Xzavier Hill can sue state troopers in 2021 fatal shooting courts say
A Mack Truck hit the back of a 2022 Honda Moped causing the moped to get stuck in the bumper of...
Moped driver narrowly escapes serious injury after accident involving truck