Near to slightly above normal temperatures in RVA this summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a typically hot and humid summer across metro RVA, with slightly above normal temperatures across central Virginia.

Richmond saw near to slightly above normal temperatures this summer, according to the National Weather Service’s Summer 2022 Review. The average high temperature at RIC was 88.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees above average.

During meteorological summer (June, July and August), southern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina had little extreme heat. The NWS says no 100 degree readings were observed at any of the main climate sites and co-op stations.

As for humidity levels, it was a little bit drier than average in June, but higher than normal levels followed, making for an uncomfortable July and early August. During this time, several days saw afternoon heat indices into the 100 to 105F degree range, and a few days reached to 110F.

Mid-August saw some pleasant weather with below normal temperatures, before a hot end to the month.

It was also a dry summer. According to the NWS, monthly precipitation totals were mostly below normal. Richmond was 1.78 inches below average. The eastern shore into the Hampton roads were particularly dry, while a few areas in the northern piedmont received above normal amounts.

No record highs or lows were set in Richmond over the summer. However we did tie the record low maximum temperature on July 10, which was 73 degrees.

Central Virginia dealt with multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms. Destructive storms in late June brought damaging wind gusts to RVA as they ripped across the I-95 corridor, and another round of storms caused wind damage in some Richmond neighborhoods in early August. There were also three confirmed tornadoes in Goochland and Fluvanna counties on June 16.

