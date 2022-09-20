Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Mother of Xzavier Hill can sue state troopers in 2021 fatal shooting courts say

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A federal lawsuit filed by the mother of an 18-year-old shot and killed by state police can proceed, a judge ruled Monday.

“I’m his mom. So I don’t know what to do other than fight for my kid. That was my boy,” said Latoya Benton, the mother of slain 18-year-old Xzavier Hill.

Benton told NBC12 that a judge ruled she is allowed to proceed with the lawsuit filed in April against two officers she believes still need to be held accountable for her son’s death. She is seeking to get more than $60 million in damages.

“It’s not about money. It’s about principle. It’s about you don’t treat citizens like that,” said Benton. “It’s about systematic change. The system is built for the people. Let them be able to maneuver through the system and let the system, for my constitutional rights those rights, [to] be validated and accepted.”

She filed the suit without an attorney. Benton says she was criticized for this decision, but she is taking matters into her own hands.

“It’s not impossible. I feel like, you know, like everyone kind of tried to discourage me to tell me, oh, you can’t do it without a lawyer or whatnot. And that’s something like, you gotta fight for what’s right,” said Benton.

According to court documents, Hill’s mother can not sue state police because of sovereign immunity, but Benton can go forward with suing the officers involved.

“It’s me not giving up for my son. That’s my thing you don’t give up. Don’t give up,” said Benton. “Hurdles are meant to be jumped. Don’t give up.”

Hill led troopers on a chase that topped speeds of 120 miles an hour on Jan. 9, 2021. He crashed along I-64 in Goochland.

Police identify 18-year-old driver killed in officer-involved shooting on I-64

State Police say Hill displayed a gun and refused orders to stop reaching for it before he was shot dead.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Route 288 just past the...
19-year-old dies after being ejected from vehicle on Route 288
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Henrico High School student killed in shooting
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
Kitchen workers prepare pizzas for carry out orders at a Richmond restaurant. (Parker...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
The search continues for whoever shot and killed a teenager in Henrico Sunday morning.
News to Know for Sept. 19: Teen killed; Queen Elizabeth; Tax rebates

Latest News

According to court documents, Hill’s mother can not sue state police because of sovereign...
Mother of Xzavier Hill can sue state troopers in 2021 fatal shooting courts say
A Mack Truck hit the back of a 2022 Honda Moped causing the moped to get stuck in the bumper of...
Moped driver narrowly escapes serious injury after accident involving truck
According to police 17-year-old, David Dupree was shot Sunday morning outside of St. Luke’s...
Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim
Glenn Youngkin (FILE)
Critics challenge Youngkin’s executive actions