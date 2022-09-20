Healthcare Pros
Moped driver narrowly escapes serious injury after accident involving truck

A Mack Truck hit the back of a 2022 Honda Moped causing the moped to get stuck in the bumper of...
A Mack Truck hit the back of a 2022 Honda Moped causing the moped to get stuck in the bumper of the truck.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) -A moped driver in Stafford County managed to escape getting injured after a truck ran into the back of the vehicle.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11:13 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident in the 1400 block of Warrenton Road. The responding deputy found a 2019 Mack Truck drove into the rear of a 2022 Honda Moped. The moped ended up getting stuck in the bumper of the truck.

The driver of the moped is believed to be okay.

The truck’s driver was charged with following too closely and released on a summons.

