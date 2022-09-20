Healthcare Pros
Middle River Regional Jail inmate escapes from custody

Shaun Gwin
Shaun Gwin(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Law enforcement officials are looking for an escaped inmate.

According to a press release from ACSO, officials believe Shaun Gwin is in the area of the county line on Route 250.

Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office said he kicked out the window of a deputy’s vehicle. The deputy was not injured during the escape.

“Shaun Gwin has escaped from Law Enforcement custody. If you see him, notify law enforcement immediately. Do not approach Mr. Gwin”, said Sheriff Ronald Wimer of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Gwin is described as a 34-year-old white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was las seen wearing an orange MRRJ jumpsuit.

The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Gwin was able to steal a 2005 Yamaha 4x4 four wheeler that is camo colored.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Deputies are also advising to lock your doors and remove all keys from vehicles until he is arrested.

