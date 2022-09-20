Healthcare Pros
L.C. Bird student to be charged for bringing loaded gun on property

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Lloyd C. Bird High School student will soon face charges for bringing a loaded magazine to the school Monday morning.

The school says a magazine with ammunition was on school property. This was brought to the attention of school administrators after a fight happened on the morning of Sept. 19.

“Maintaining a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment remains one of the primary goals of Bird High School. Working with parents and our community, we are confident we can continue to provide a school setting free from distraction and disruption,” said Shawn Smith with Chesterfield County Public Schools in a statement to Bird families.

The statement continues saying items that could be considered weapons are not allowed on school property or in vehicles on school property. Doing so could result in serious school discipline and police/legal consequences for students who do not follow the law.

The school says the disruption briefly delayed a scheduled class change while the Chesterfield Police assisted with their investigation.

“Even if a student were to bring something to school by mistake, they could face serious consequences, including suspension, expulsion or time in the juvenile detention center,” stated Smith.

