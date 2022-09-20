‘If not me, then who?”: Teacher returns home to work at Hopewell middle school

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell middle school teacher is known for being attentive to her students, which is part of why she is the next recipient of our “Acts of Kindness.”

The 2022-23 school year is Krystal King’s first year as a full-time teacher at Carter G. Woodson in Hopewell, but she’s no stranger to the community.

She graduated from Carter G. Woodson and Hopewell High.

Initially, King wanted to become a nurse, but education proved her true purpose.

NBC12′s Anthony Antoine has more on this teacher and the student’s mother, who nominated her, in this week’s “Acts of Kindness.”

Watch the story below:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.