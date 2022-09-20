Henrico Police seeking public’s help in Carlstone Court homicide case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are calling on the community to help them find answers to who murdered 22-year-old Zhykierra Zhane Guy last month.

Police were joined by the victim’s parents and other family members Tuesday morning in their plea for help.

“This tragedy is a living nightmare for us. It’s a burden, and it has forever changed our lives. We are in constant turmoil, not knowing who is responsible for this,” the victim’s mother, Lakisha Hamlett, said.

22-year-old Zhykierra Zhane Guy was shot outside her home on Carlstone Court just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 5. Her body was found in the passenger seat of her car.

“That was my family, my blood. For somebody to just take her, wipe her away, 22 years old. You could’ve blew on her, and she would’ve fell because that’s how small she was,” the victim’s great aunt Sherrie Guy Davis said.

The family remembered Zhykierra as a positive light and a loyal friend to those who knew her.

She graduated from the College of William and Mary and owned a hair salon business.

“She always tried to do something to help somebody. Always had a smile and would tell us about how she would go around and help other people get the start that she got,” the victim’s great grandmother Patricia Sturidvant said.

It’s been a month and a half since Zhykierra’s tragic death, and her killer is still walking free.

Detectives say there are no new leads in this case, and they’re searching for any information. This includes security footage and if anyone has seen or heard something.

Her family is pleading for the community to help them get closure.

“I don’t know what happened. I want to know what happened. I want the person who did this to be caught. I want him to be brought to justice. He didn’t just hurt her mom and dad. He hurt all of us. This is both sides of her family. They took a lot from us,” Sherrie Guy Davis said.

“Whoever did this was sadistic, evil, cold-hearted, and we are here today for justice. They are going to get what’s coming to them,” Hamlett said.

Police say anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.

