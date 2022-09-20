Healthcare Pros
Former Hopewell youth pastor heads to federal prison for sex crimes involving minors

Deric Peacock (Source: Chesterfield Sheriffs Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A former youth pastor out of Hopewell is headed to federal prison for sex crimes.

Deric Peacock, 31, was a youth pastor at South Hopewell Church of God, according to prosecutors.

Peacock pleaded guilty on Tuesday to distributing child pornography online. This is the third time he has been in trouble for sex crimes involving minors.

Hopewell youth pastor accused of soliciting child

The first time he was in the news was in 2014 when he was arrested for soliciting sex online from a 12-year-old boy living in Montgomery County.

