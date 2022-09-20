Flying Squirrels lead Double-A baseball in average attendance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time in franchise history, the Richmond Flying Squirrels have ended the season with the highest total average attendance in all of Double-A baseball.

The team hosted over 406,000 fans this season.

With today's crowd of 5,779, we have hosted 406,560 fans this season!



For the first time in franchise history, the Flying Squirrels have ended the season with the highest total and average attendance in all of Double-A baseball.



Thank you, RVA, for being the best fans! pic.twitter.com/dd5z1dMaeI — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) September 18, 2022

The Squirrels won the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half championship, clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2014.

The Flying Squirrels are hosting a playoff game on Sept. 22. Tickets are available online, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the ticket office at The Diamond.

