Flying Squirrels lead Double-A baseball in average attendance
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time in franchise history, the Richmond Flying Squirrels have ended the season with the highest total average attendance in all of Double-A baseball.
The team hosted over 406,000 fans this season.
The Squirrels won the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half championship, clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2014.
The Flying Squirrels are hosting a playoff game on Sept. 22. Tickets are available online, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the ticket office at The Diamond.
