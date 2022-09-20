Healthcare Pros
Flying Squirrels lead Double-A baseball in average attendance

The Flying Squirrels clinched the half-title for the first time in eight years.
The Flying Squirrels clinched the half-title for the first time in eight years.(Richmond Flying Squirrels)
By Azriah Bryant
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time in franchise history, the Richmond Flying Squirrels have ended the season with the highest total average attendance in all of Double-A baseball.

The team hosted over 406,000 fans this season.

The Squirrels won the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half championship, clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2014.

The Flying Squirrels are hosting a playoff game on Sept. 22. Tickets are available online, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the ticket office at The Diamond.

