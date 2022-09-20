Crews mark brush fire in Ashland under control

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Hanover worked several hours to put out a large brush fire on Tuesday.

ALERT: Expect heavy smoke in the area of I-95 in Ashland, Virginia. Crews have been working overnight at a large brush fire in the area. Hanover Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Department of Forestry are on scene assisting with equipment needs. Crews continue operations. — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) September 20, 2022

Hanover Fire and EMS say that heavy smoke could be seen near I-95 in Ashland.

The fire has been marked under control, but Virginia Department of Forestry crews are in the area assessing the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

A cause for the fire has not been released.

