Crews mark brush fire in Ashland under control
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Hanover worked several hours to put out a large brush fire on Tuesday.
Hanover Fire and EMS say that heavy smoke could be seen near I-95 in Ashland.
The fire has been marked under control, but Virginia Department of Forestry crews are in the area assessing the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
A cause for the fire has not been released.
