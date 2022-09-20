Crews fight “large brush fire” near I-95 in Ashland

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Hanover have been working for several hours to put out a “large brush fire” Tuesday morning.

ALERT: Expect heavy smoke in the area of I-95 in Ashland, Virginia. Crews have been working overnight at a large brush fire in the area. Hanover Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Department of Forestry are on scene assisting with equipment needs. Crews continue operations. — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) September 20, 2022

Hanover Fire and EMS say that heavy smoke could be seen near I-95 in Ashland.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Forestry are on scene to assist.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

