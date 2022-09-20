Healthcare Pros
Crews fight “large brush fire” near I-95 in Ashland

Hanover Fire and EMS say that heavy smoke could be seen near I-95 in Ashland.
Hanover Fire and EMS say that heavy smoke could be seen near I-95 in Ashland.(Live 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Hanover have been working for several hours to put out a “large brush fire” Tuesday morning.

Hanover Fire and EMS say that heavy smoke could be seen near I-95 in Ashland.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Forestry are on scene to assist.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

