1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 80-year-old Richmond woman is dead after a crash involving five vehicles on River Road on Friday.

The crash, which happened around 3:45 p.m., closed the area between North Ridge Road and College Road for several hours. It reopened around 8:20 p.m., according to the Henrico Police Department.

A dog was also killed in the crash that happened near the University of Richmond, officials on the scene said.

From Henrico police:

The preliminary investigation reveals a truck was driving west on River Road, crossed into oncoming traffic, and sideswiped a Lexus SUV. The truck continued west, rear-ending a Ford sedan, pushing it into the eastbound lane where an Audi SUV struck the vehicle, crashing through a fence. The truck continued west, where it hit yet another Chevrolet SUV while waiting to make a turn from Westhampton Parkway. The truck continued across an embankment, flipping onto its roof at S. Ridge Road and River Road. The male driver crawled from the vehicle.

Lorena B. Harris, 80, of Richmond, died at the scene. Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say, Dennis Vernell Johnson, 62, of Gloucester was the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado truck. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. However, a judge in Henrico’s General District Court “nolle prosequi” that charge.

