1 arrested in Richmond teen murder case, gunman still at-large

Rarmil Coley-Pettiford
Rarmil Coley-Pettiford(Richmond Jail)
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond court records show 25-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford is facing a pair of charges in connection with the shooting death investigation of a teenager in Gilpin Court.

While police don’t believe he killed Tynashia Humphrey that night, they say he was driving the BMW used in the drive-by shooting.

“They say in the affidavit during the interview he admitted to operating the vehicle the day before. With that, they obtained a search warrant,” said Steven Benjamin, NBC12 Legal Analyst.

Coley-Pettiford is facing one count of attempted murder and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At an address listed on the warrant on the city’s southside, his father told NBC12 off camera that his son is a good kid who had lived in Richmond all his life.

“What I see here is exactly what we would expect to see in a good investigation. Search warrants being issued, seeking forensic evidence,” said Benjamin.

The search warrant details a chaotic scene that night.

Humphrey, a 9th grader at Armstrong High School, was walking to a convenience store on Sept. 12 when she was shot and killed.

She was found unresponsive on a sidewalk.

Police say she was not the intended target but instead caught in the crossfire.

Detectives say they found multiple bullet casings from two types of guns at the scene, a nine-millimeter and a rifle.

A witness on the scene said they saw the BMW slowly approach from the intersection of Charity and 1st, with gunfire coming from the front passenger side.

The warrant also says surveillance cameras captured the murder.

A day after, police were able to track down the BMW and arrest its driver, Coley-Pettiford.

The warrant says an officer saw both types of ammunition found at the scene, also in his vehicle.

“They are doing what they should. They are trying to determine forensically if there is a link between the cartridge casings found in the vehicle and the cartridge cases found at the crime scene,” said Benjamin.

Police and the commonwealth’s attorney won’t comment on the investigation. A court hearing for Coley-Pettiford is set for Oct. 11. A call to his attorney has also not been returned.

Richmond police still want tips from the community to find the rest of the people involved in this crime. You can call crime stoppers anonymously at 804-780-1000.

