Woman dies after hit-and-run in Henrico earlier this month

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has died from her injuries after she was hit by a car while walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike earlier this month.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the area of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Crump Street, near the Richmond city line.

Henrico Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Henrico Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car on Mechanicsville Turnpike.(NBC12)

Police said the woman was trying to cross Mechanicsville Turnpike when a vehicle heading west hit her.

“The vehicle did not stop and continued driving, running the red light at Magnolia Street,” police said.

The victim, Latanya Cousins, 51, of Richmond, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Surveillance video shows the victim hitting the vehicle’s front passenger side, causing the woman to go into the air and stop in the westbound turn lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

