Virginia businesses can apply for tourism grants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Small businesses in Virginia have until Tuesday to apply for a tourism grant.

Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) is offering micro-businesses with fewer than 20 employees up to $5,000 to help with the off-season. The grants will go to businesses that generally depend on tourism revenue.

That can include businesses like boutiques, bed and breakfasts’ and festival organizations.

The director of public relations of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge explained how grants help out local businesses.

”These marketing grants from VTC really help us recoup lost revenue from the last two years as a result of the pandemic,” Kathryn Lucas said. “With shoulder season coming up, it really helps us stay top of mind for future visitors.”

Lucas also said businesses can use the grant money for marketing techniques to promote tourism during the off-season.

A link to apply can be found here.

