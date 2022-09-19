Healthcare Pros
“Stop the killing, save our children”/anti-gun violence rally pushes for change

Save our children rally
Save our children rally(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As we continue to see more shootings across Central Virginia, community members are coming together to see an end to this violence. Dozens of people gathered for the “Stop Killing Our Children” rally. The event started at the Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Gilpin Court near where Tynashia Humphrey was gunned down last week. People then marched to the steps of the John Marshall Courts Building to listen to speakers, many who lost a loved one in a shooting.

“What if someone killed your sister? What if somebody killed your daughter? What if somebody shot your momma? What if somebody shot your brother? We’re tired of it, man,” shouted one speaker.

The rally was held on the same day another teen was shot dead in Henrico near East Laburnum Avenue. For many people, that solidified the reason as to why they came out to the Gilpin Court neighborhood to speak out against the rise in gun violence.

“These are families that are still going through it every day coming together like this only helps you deal with it you’ll never forget it. Every holiday, every birthday every situation you’re going to be reminded of your loved one,” said Charles Willis who works with United Communities Against Crime.

Families who showed up to the rally held posters and wore t-shirts that showed the names and faces of their loved ones who were killed. While many people used the rally as a grounds for healing and uniting through the pain, anti gun violence groups in the city said this will give them the momentum to keep pushing for change.

