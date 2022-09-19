“Stop the killing, save our children”; Anti-gun violence rally pushes for change

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As we continue to see more shootings across Central Virginia, community members are coming together to see an end to this violence.

Dozens of people gathered for the “Stop Killing Our Children” rally. The event started at the Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Gilpin Court near where Tynashia Humphrey was gunned down last week.

People marched to the steps of the John Marshall Courts Building to listen to speakers, many of whom lost a loved one in a shooting.

“What if someone killed your sister? What if somebody killed your daughter? What if somebody shot your momma? What if somebody shot your brother? We’re tired of it, man,” shouted one speaker.

The rally was held the same day another teen was shot dead in Henrico near East Laburnum Avenue. For many people, that solidified the reason why they came out to the Gilpin Court neighborhood to speak out against the rise in gun violence.

“These are families that are still going through it every day coming together like this only helps you deal with it you’ll never forget it. Every holiday, every birthday every situation you’re going to be reminded of your loved one,” said Charles Willis who works with United Communities Against Crime.

Families who attended the rally held posters and wore t-shirts that showed the names and faces of their loved ones who were killed. While many people used the rally as a ground for healing and uniting through the pain, anti-gun violence groups in the city said this will give them the momentum to keep pushing for change.

